Garhi Sampla-Kiloi Election Results 2019: Congress' Bhupinder Singh Hooda leads by a margin of nearly 15,000 votes
Updated : October 24, 2019 11:30 AM IST
Haryana Vidhan Sabha Election 2019: Bhupinder Singh Hooda has managed to secure 20825 votes as of 11.22 am as per data available on the Election Commission website.
Haryana assembly election result 2019: Hooda's nearest rival BJP's Satish Nandal has bagged 5833 votes, while Jannayak Janta Party's Dr Sandeep Hooda was at third place with 990 votes.
