Garhi Sampla-Kiloi Election Results 2019: Congress' Bhupinder Singh Hooda leads by a margin of nearly 15,000 votes

Senior Congress leader and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda was leading in his stronghold Garhi Sampla-Kiloi constituency on Thursay by a strong margin of almost 15 thousand votes. Hooda has managed to secure 20825 votes as of 11.22 am as per data available on the Election Commission website.

Hooda's nearest rival BJP's Satish Nandal has bagged 5833 votes, while Jannayak Janta Party's Dr Sandeep Hooda was at third place with 990 votes.

Satish Nandal had lost to Hooda in the 2014 polls as well by a margin of over 47,000 votes.

Across Haryana, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which was predicted by most exit polls to retain power in Haryana with a brute majority, is locked in a close contest with the main opposition, the Congress party, as per early trends on Thursday. The counting of votes which began at 8 am.

The BJP is leading in 37 seats, while the Congress is ahead in 31 constituencies.

The Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), which fought its maiden assembly polls, was ahead in 12 seats and could emerge as the king-maker in case of a hung assembly.

Abhay Chautala's Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) is ahead in three seats.

Elections for the 90 seats in Haryana Assembly were held on October 21.

In the 2014 Assembly polls, the BJP improved its 2009 tally of four to 47 (33.2 percent vote share), followed by the INLD with 19 (24.11 percent) legislators and the Congress coming third with 15 (20.58 percent) seats against 40 in 2009 (35 percent).