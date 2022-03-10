Garautha Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Garautha Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Garautha is an assembly constituency in the Jhansi district, in the Bundelkhand region of the state of Uttar Pradesh. The Garautha legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Jalaun Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Garautha was won by Jawahar Lal Rajpoot of the BJP. He defeated SP's Deep Narayan Singh (Deepak Yadav).

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Deepnarayan Singh (Deepak Yadav).In the 2017 assembly polls, Jawahar Lal Rajpoot garnered 93,378 votes, securing 40.81 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 15831 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 6.92 percent.