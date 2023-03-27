Ahmed is a suspect in over 100 criminal cases, including the recent Umesh Pal murder-kidnap case.

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed is being transported from Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Central Jail by an Uttar Pradesh Police convoy to Prayagraj. He will be produced before a court on March 28 at 11 am when it passes an order in the Umesh Pal murder case in which he is the main accused.

Ahmed's counsel has argued that there is a threat to the former mafia member's life if he is brought to Uttar Pradesh. The concern comes in the context of comments from BJP MP Subrat Pathak from Kannauj that he would not be surprised if Ahmed's vehicle overturned like Vikas Dubey.

Amidst heavy security, Ahmed left Sabarmati Jail yesterday, where he expressed his fear of getting murdered to reporters. He said he knew "their programme" to murder him on the pretext of a court appearance.

"Hatya, hatya. (Murder, murder)," Ahmed told reporters. "Mujhe inka programme maloom hai. Hatya karna chahte hain. (I know their programme. They want to murder me)."

He added, "Court ke kandhe pe rakh ke maarna chahte hain. (They want to kill me under the pretext of a court appearance)."

#WATCH | Gujarat: Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed (in white headgear) steps out of Sabarmati Jail as a team of Prayagraj Police takes him with them. As per a UP Court's order, the verdict in a kidnapping case will be pronounced on March 28. All accused in the case, including… pic.twitter.com/9kDMGYBFVC— ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2023

Who is Ahmed and what has he done?

Ahmed is a suspect in over 100 criminal cases, including the recent Umesh Pal murder-kidnap case, police said.

In a string of murders, Pal was shot by gunmen in Prayagraj in June 2021 alongside his nephew and two security personnel.

While Ahmed has denied his involvement in the case, police believe that he ordered the killing of Pal from inside the Sabarmati Jail. Ahmed's close aide and alleged henchman, Jaan Mohammad, was arrested in connection with the murder, and Ahmed was named as a co-conspirator.

Police allege that Pal was targeted by Ahmed's people for being a prime witness in the murder of Bahujan Samaj Party member Raju Pal in 2005, for which Ahmed is the main accused.

Ahmed, a former MP of the Samajwadi Party from Phulpur, was transferred to Sabarmati Central Jail in June 2019 by order of the Supreme Court. He was accused of allegedly plotting the abduction and assault of a real estate businessman named Mohit Jaiswal while he was already in prison.

With agency inputs.