Gangotri Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Gangotri Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Gangotri Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Gangotri constituency of Uttarakhand including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Gangotri is an assembly constituency in the Uttarkashi district, in the Garhwal region of the state of Uttarakhand.
The Gangotri legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Tehri Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly elections, Gangotri was won by Gopal Singh Rawat of the BJP. He defeated INC's Vijaypal Singh Sajwan.
Before that, in the 2012 Uttarakhand vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Vijaipal Singh Sajwan.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Gopal Singh Rawat garnered 25,683 votes, securing 46.15 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 9,610 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 17.27 percent.
The total number of voters in the Gangotri constituency stands at 86,938 with 44,658 male voters and 42,279 female voters.
