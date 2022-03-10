Gangolihat Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Gangolihat Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Gangolihat is an assembly constituency in the Pithoragarh district, in the Kumaon region of the state of Uttarakhand.

The Gangolihat legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on February 14, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Almora Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly elections, Gangolihat was won by Meena Gangola of the BJP. He defeated INC's Narayan Ram Arya.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Narayanram Arya.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Meena Gangola garnered 20418 votes, securing 37.34 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 805 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 1.47 percent.

The total number of voters in the Gangolihat constituency stands at 102791 with 52,926 male voters and 49,864 female voters.