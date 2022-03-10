Gangoh Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Gangoh Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Gangoh is an assembly constituency in the Saharanpur district, in the West region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Gangoh legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Kairana Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Gangoh was won by Pradeep Kumar of the BJP. He defeated INC's Nauman Masood. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Pardeep Kumar.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Pradeep Kumar garnered 99446 votes, securing 38.64 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 38028 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 14.78 percent.

The total number of voters in the Gangoh constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Gangoh constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.