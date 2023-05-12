Gangavathi Election Results LIVE | KRPP opens account in Karnataka, Janardhan Reddy defeats Iqbal Ansari

Gangavathi Election Results LIVE | Former Karnataka Minister and mining baron got 66,213 votes against 57,947 polled by his Indian National Congress (INC) rival Iqbal Ansari. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Paranna Eshwarappa Munavalli was in third place with 29,167 votes, according to the Election Commission website.
Gangavathi, also known as Gangawati, Assembly constituency is one of the general seats, which is part of the Koppal parliamentary constituency. The Assembly constituency, located in the Koppal district, has a total of 1,92,738 voters, including 96,199 male voters and 96,538 female voters. The constituency has a sex ratio of 100.4 and an approximate literacy rate of 68.09 percent.
Bharatiya Janata Party’s Paranna Eshwarappa Munavalli won this seat in 2018, defeating Iqbal Ansari of Congress with a margin of 7,973 votes. Eshwarappa is one of the prominent BJP leaders in the region and he first became an MLA from the Gangavathi constituency in 2008. In 2018, he secured 45.91 percent of the total votes polled. INC’s candidate had secured 40.50 percent votes.
The Karnataka Assembly elections 2023 will see the participation of 9.17 lakh first-time voters. There are a total of 5.23 crore voters in Karnataka. Of the total voters, 12.15 lakh voters are above the age of 80, and 16,976 are above the age of 100.
Voting for 224 Assembly seats of state was held on May 10. A political party needs to secure 113 seats to form the next government in the state.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Mother's Day: Here's why investing is an essential component of achieving financial independence for women
May 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Mother’s Day 2023: Key personal finance tips to learn from your moms
May 14, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Mother's Day: Here're some essential tips for building financial stability for women through life insurance
May 13, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Beyond Binaries: Karnataka election results 2023— key lessons for BJP and for the winning Congress too
May 13, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read