Gangavathi Election Results LIVE | KRPP opens account in Karnataka, Janardhan Reddy defeats Iqbal Ansari

Gangavathi Election Results LIVE | Former Karnataka Minister and mining baron got 66,213 votes against 57,947 polled by his Indian National Congress (INC) rival Iqbal Ansari. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Paranna Eshwarappa Munavalli was in third place with 29,167 votes, according to the Election Commission website.

Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha (KRPP) founder and independent candidate Gali Janardhana Reddy has won the Gangavathi Assembly constituency, beating his nearest rival by a margin of 8,266 votes and entering the Karnataka Assembly.

Former Karnataka Minister and mining baron got 66,213 votes against 57,947 polled by his Indian National Congress (INC) rival Iqbal Ansari. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Paranna Eshwarappa Munavalli was in third place with 29,167 votes, according to the Election Commission website.

Reddy, who is an accused in an illegal mining case, had recently formed Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha snapping his two-decade-old association with the BJP.