Gangavathi Election Results | Entry of Janardhan Reddy may pose a challenge for BJP's Paranna Eshwarappa

By CNBCTV18.com May 12, 2023 9:32:23 PM IST (Updated)

The BJP’s Paranna Eshwarappa Munavalli had won this seat in 2018, defeating Iqbal Ansari of Congress with a margin of nearly 8,000 votes.

Gangavathi, also known as Gangawati, Assembly constituency is one of the general seats, which is part of the Koppal parliamentary constituency. The Assembly constituency, located in the Koppal district, has a total of 1,92,738 voters, including 96,199 male voters and 96,538 female voters.

The constituency has a sex ratio of 100.4 and an approximate literacy rate of 68.09 percent.


Bharatiya Janata Party’s Paranna Eshwarappa Munavalli had won this seat in 2018, defeating Iqbal Ansari of Congress with a margin of 7,973 votes. Paranna Eshwarappa is one of the prominent BJP leaders in the region and he first became an MLA from the Gangavathi constituency in 2008. In 2018, he had secured 45.91 per cent of the total votes polled. INC’s candidate had secured 40.50 percent votes.

X