Gandhinagar North Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check election winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Gandhinagar North Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Gandhinagar North constituency of Gujarat, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.
Gandhinagar North is an assembly constituency in the Gandhinagar district of the North Gujarat region of Gujarat. The constituency went to the polls on December 5, 2022.
Recommended ArticlesView All
No need for customers to visit bank branches for re-KYC — Check RBI rule and process here
IST2 Min(s) Read
Residents now allowed to hedge gold price risk on recognised exchanges in IFSC — Who will benefit?
IST2 Min(s) Read
The assembly seat is reserved for the general category and falls in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency.
In the December 2017 elections, Gandhinagar North was won by CJ Chavda of the Indian National Congress. He defeated Bharatiya Janata Party's Ashokkumar Ranchhodbhai Patel.
Before that, in the 2012 elections, the seat was held by BJP's Patel.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Chavda garnered 78,206 votes, securing 48.16 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 4,774 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 2.99 percent.
The total number of voters in the Gandhinagar North constituency stands at 2,53,826 with 1,29,983 male and 1,23,832 female voters.
The Gandhinagar North constituency has a literacy level of 84.16 percent.
It is a Dalit-dominated seat.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!