Gandevi Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Gandevi constituency of Gujarat, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Gandevi is an assembly constituency in the Navsari district in the South region of Gujarat. The Gandevi legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on December 1, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Tribes category and falls in the Navsari Lok Sabha constituency.

Ashokbhai Lallubhai Patel (Karate) of the Congress, Nareshbhai Maganbhai Patel of the BJP and Pankajbhai Lallubhai Patel of the AAP were the main candidates. A BJP bastion since 1995, Gandevi is home to the Desai community.

In the December 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections, Gandevi was won by Nareshbhai Maganbhai Patel of the BJP. Nareshbhai Maganbhai Patel defeated the Congress’s Sureshbhai Maganbhai Halpati.

Assembly election year Winning Party Margin of victory 2012 BJP 13.7% 2017 BJP 28.57% 2022 TBA TBA

Gandevi Election Result 2022 LIVE: Check winner, losers, vote margin, news updates

Before that, in the 2012 Gujarat Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP’s Patel Mangubhai Chhaganbhai. In the 2017 assembly polls, Nareshbhai Maganbhai Patel garnered 1,24,010 votes, securing 61.21 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 57,261. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 28.57 percent.

The total number of voters in the Gandevi constituency stands at 2,92,669. The Gandevi constituency has a literacy level of 83.88 percent.