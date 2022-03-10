Gainsari Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Gainsari Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Gainsari is an assembly constituency in the Balrampur district, in the North East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh .

The Gainsari legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 3, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Shrawasti Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Gainsari was won by Shailesh Kumar Singh of the BJP. He defeated BSP's Alauddin.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Dr Shiv Pratap Yadav.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Shailesh Kumar Singh garnered 55716 votes, securing 28.41 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 2303 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 1.17 percent.

The total number of voters in the Gainsari constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.