Gadkari likely to meet RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Updated : November 07, 2019 10:57 AM IST

Gadkari and Bhagwat are expected to discuss the political scenario with both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Shiv Sena unwilling to let go of the Chief Minister's post as the prospects of President's Rule loom ahead by this weekend.
Raut, who claims the support of 175 MLAs, repeated his challenge to the BJP to stake a claim to the government and produce 145 signatures of support - the simple majority mark in the 288-member Assembly.
