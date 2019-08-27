G7 offers emergency aid to fight Amazon forest fires
Updated : August 27, 2019 10:24 AM IST
Despite record wildfires in the Amazon and President Jair Bolsonaro previously saying his government lacked the money to fight the blazes, it was not clear if Brazil would accept the G7 offer amid growing international concern.
Canada said it would send water bombers to Brazil to help contain the blaze and was also contributing C$15 million ($11.30 million) in aid.
More international celebrities voiced their concern over the fires on Monday, with actor Leonardo DiCaprio telling Reuters that the crisis is "incredibly tragic" and that governments must do more to fight climate change. DiCaprio also pledged $5 million for the rainforest.
