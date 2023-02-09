G20: PM Modi to virtually address Urban 20 meeting with city Sherpas underway in Ahmedabad

G20: PM Modi will soon address the U20 meeting. Representatives from over 30 international cities have congregated in Ahmedabad today for the two-day Urban 20 (U20) meeting as a part of India's G20 presidency.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address the inaugural session of the Urban 20 City Sherpas' meeting on Thursday. The event will last two days in Ahmedabad and be attended by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri.

Representatives from over 30 international cities have congregated in Ahmedabad today for the two-day Urban 20 (U20) meeting as a part of India's G20 presidency.

Civil servants who do preparatory work for summit conferences — also known as Sherpas — and leaders of U20 cities have been invited by Ahmedabad Mayor Kirit Parmar on February 9 and 10 to deliberate and find common solutions to the overarching G20 objectives.

The event is co-organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MHA) and the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

Attendees will also get to participate in discussions held by other industry leaders such as MHA Secretary Manoj Joshi, Gujarat Urban Development Department's Principal Secretary Mukesh Kumar, Economic Advisory Council member Sanjiv Sanyal and Mona Khandhar, the principal secretary of economic affairs to the Gujarat government.

They will discuss topics pertaining to sustainable urban development such as climate change, social inclusion, sustainable mobility, and affordable housing, and propose collective solutions.

Leaders will draft a communique over the course of the meeting which will be issued during the summit of mayors to be held in July 2023.

The group has taken the following six priority areas into consideration for their deliberations over the following two days:

1. Encouraging environmentally responsible behaviors

2. Ensuring water security

3. Accelerating climate finance

4. Championing "local" identity

5. Reinventing frameworks for urban governance and planning

6. Catalysing digital urban futures

