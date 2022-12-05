Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is unlikely to attend the meeting. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister (CM) YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reportedly conveyed to the Centre his unavailability for the meet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, state chief ministers and heads of various political parties are all set to attend the all-party scheduled to be held around 5 pm on Monday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. The meeting was called by the Centre to discuss and finalise strategies for the G-20 summit, which will be hosted by India in September 2023. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to chair this meeting.

List of leaders who are likely to attend the meet:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Tamil Nadu CM and DMK president MK Stalin

West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress (TMC) Mamata Banerjee

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge

Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu

Odisha CM and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief Naveen Patnaik

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman are likely to be present on behalf of the government. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, who is coordinating the entire meeting, will also be present.

Who is likely to skip the all-party meeting

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is unlikely to attend the meeting, news agency ANI reported. "I have spoken to all the leaders and party presidents personally. However, as of now, we have no confirmation from some leaders including KCR," Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi was quoted as saying.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister (CM) YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reportedly conveyed to the Centre his unavailability for Monday's meeting. "The President of India is visiting Andhra Pradesh and therefore, we will not be able to attend a meeting in Delhi," YSR parliamentary party leader Vijaysai Reddy said.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) will not attend this meeting because the party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav is currently undergoing medical treatment in Singapore.

Besides, this, the government has no confirmation from the Janata Dal (United) whether Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will be attending the meeting, ANI reported.

India's G20 presidency

The country is expected to host over 200 meetings across the country beginning this month. The next G20 Leaders' Summit at the level of heads of states or governments is scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10 next year in New Delhi.

The first G20 Sherpa meeting under India's presidency started in Rajasthan's Udaipur on Sunday.

Now, in the all-party meeting on Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs is expected to make a presentation about the programmes planned by the government during India's presidency of G20, sources were quoted by PTI as saying.