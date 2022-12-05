English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homepolitics News

All party-meet on G20 summit — Who's attending and who's not

All party-meet on G20 summit — Who's attending and who's not

All party-meet on G20 summit — Who's attending and who's not
Read Time
3 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 5, 2022 2:39:24 PM IST (Published)

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is unlikely to attend the meeting. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister (CM) YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reportedly conveyed to the Centre his unavailability for the meet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, state chief ministers and heads of various political parties are all set to attend the all-party scheduled to be held around 5 pm on Monday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. The meeting was called by the Centre to discuss and finalise strategies for the G-20 summit, which will be hosted by India in September 2023. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to chair this meeting.

Recommended Articles

View All
Four-day work week is here but will it work for Indian companies?

Four-day work week is here but will it work for Indian companies?

IST7 Min(s) Read

Decoding multi-year health insurance policy — What is it and what are key benefits?

Decoding multi-year health insurance policy — What is it and what are key benefits?

IST3 Min(s) Read

View | Pakistan Election: Will Imran Khan's changed tack from long march to resignations to snap poll work?

View | Pakistan Election: Will Imran Khan's changed tack from long march to resignations to snap poll work?

IST5 Min(s) Read

View | G20 Presidency: India can shape global Web3 narrative

View | G20 Presidency: India can shape global Web3 narrative

IST6 Min(s) Read


List of leaders who are likely to attend the meet:
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Tamil Nadu CM and DMK president MK Stalin
  • West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress (TMC) Mamata Banerjee
  • Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda
  • Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge
  • Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu
  • Odisha CM and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief Naveen Patnaik
    • External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman are likely to be present on behalf of the government. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, who is coordinating the entire meeting, will also be present.
    ALSO READ | Views | G20 Presidency: Finest opportunity for India to showcase its strengths
    Who is likely to skip the all-party meeting
    Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is unlikely to attend the meeting, news agency ANI reported. "I have spoken to all the leaders and party presidents personally. However, as of now, we have no confirmation from some leaders including KCR," Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi was quoted as saying.
    Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister (CM) YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reportedly conveyed to the Centre his unavailability for Monday's meeting. "The President of India is visiting Andhra Pradesh and therefore, we will not be able to attend a meeting in Delhi," YSR parliamentary party leader Vijaysai Reddy said.
    Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) will not attend this meeting because the party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav is currently undergoing medical treatment in Singapore.
    Besides, this, the government has no confirmation from the Janata Dal (United) whether Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will be attending the meeting, ANI reported.
    India's G20 presidency
    India officially assumed the G20 presidency on December 1.
    The country is expected to host over 200 meetings across the country beginning this month. The next G20 Leaders' Summit at the level of heads of states or governments is scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10 next year in New Delhi.
    ALSO READ | India's G20 Presidency | Spotlight on key priorities
    The first G20 Sherpa meeting under India's presidency started in Rajasthan's Udaipur on Sunday.
    Now, in the all-party meeting on Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs is expected to make a presentation about the programmes planned by the government during India's presidency of G20, sources were quoted by PTI as saying.
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    G20PM Modi

    Previous Article

    Goa: People stranded for hours due to accident on Goa highway

    Next Article

    Adani Ports reports 6% growth in Container Volumes in November