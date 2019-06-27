G20 Summit: China braces for international heat over Hong Kong protests at Osaka
Updated : June 27, 2019 04:35 PM IST
US secretary of state Mike Pompe has already made it clear that President Donald Trump will discuss the demonstration in Hong Kong with President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit
The Chinese state-controlled media has already shown indication in this direction with government mouthpiece Global Times cautioning international players to not meddle in China’s internal matters.
