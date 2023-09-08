Rahul Gandhi, former PM Manmohan Singh laud PM Modi's stance on Russia-Ukraine war — Here's what they said

As the G20 Summit in Delhi approaches this weekend, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh expressed his views on India's stance regarding the Russia-Ukraine war.

In an exclusive interview with The Indian Express , Singh said, "I believe India has done the right thing in putting our sovereign and economic interests first while also appealing for peace."

Singh went on to express his optimism about India's future rather than worry, emphasising the importance of maintaining a harmonious society for the country's growth.

The Opposition also seems to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's handling of the situation. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, during a press briefing in Belgium, voiced his agreement with India's current position on the conflict.

"I don't think the Opposition would have a different position than what the government is currently proposing," he said.

#WATCH | Belgium, Europe | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "I think the Opposition, by and large, would agree with India's current position on the conflict (between Russia and Ukraine). We have a relationship with Russia. I don't think the Opposition would have a different… pic.twitter.com/vxwo4rokMZ — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of the much-anticipated G20 Summit, reaffirmed India's longstanding position on the Russia-Ukraine war, advocating for conflict resolution through dialogue and diplomacy.

In September 2022, Modi conveyed to Russian President Vladimir Putin that the current era "is not an era of war" and requires peaceful solutions. He highlighted the significance of democracy, diplomacy, and dialogue in maintaining global harmony.

Modi emphasised India's commitment to resolving conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy, irrespective of its role as G20 president. He stated, "There are many different conflicts across various regions. All of them need to be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. This is our stand on any conflict anywhere. Whether as G20 president or not, we will support every effort to ensure peace across the world."

He went on to add, "We recognise that we all have our positions and our perspectives on various global issues. At the same time, we have repeatedly emphasised that a divided world will find it difficult to fight common challenges."

Despite the endorsements from former PM Manmohan Singh and Rahul Gandhi, Prime Minister Modi finds himself in a diplomatically intricate position due to India's historical ties with Moscow, burgeoning relations with the West, and ongoing disputes with Beijing over territorial boundaries.

The looming G20 Summit , which may not result in a joint communique for the first time, faces the shadow of discord over the Ukraine conflict.

With agency inputs.