  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

G20 countries agree debt freeze for world's poorest countries

Updated : April 16, 2020 08:05 AM IST

The charity group and others have called for cancellation - not just suspension - of poor countries' debts in 2020.
World Bank Group President David Malpass said the Bank, the IMF and other multilateral lenders were exploring options for suspending their debt service payments while maintaining high crediting ratings on their bonds.
G20 countries agree debt freeze for world's poorest countries

You May Also Like

IMF proposes to deploy full $1 trillion lending capacity to support countries battling COVID-19

IMF proposes to deploy full $1 trillion lending capacity to support countries battling COVID-19

Wipro likely to get new CEO in Q1

Wipro likely to get new CEO in Q1

Growth may slip into negative in Q1: Former RBI governor C Rangarajan on COVID lockdown 

Growth may slip into negative in Q1: Former RBI governor C Rangarajan on COVID lockdown 

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement