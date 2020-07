We’ve all seen messages on our family WhatsApp groups that claim to show evidence supporting peculiar remedies for the coronavirus. However, political leaders, many of whom have large followings, make bizarre claims about cure for the dreaded COVID-19 disease, the pill becomes a little harder to swallow.

Here are some of the most bizarre things that leaders across the globe have endorsed as a legitimate way to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

As Julie Andrews crooned in The Sound of Music, “Let’s start at the very beginning…” - Who better than US President Donald Trump to begin with? Trump has made many a faux pas in his tenure so far, but his suggestions on treating the virus could easily take the cake. During a press briefing in April, he suggested injecting disinfectants as a solution.

“And then I see the disinfectant where it knocks it out in a minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning? …So it’d be interesting to check that,” he said.

He went on to share another ‘bright’ idea, saying “So, supposing we hit the body with a tremendous – whether it’s ultraviolet or just very powerful light,” turning to top scientists present in the room.

Closer home, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath made headlines back in March when he said yoga could help treat the virus. He said, “With the help of yoga, diseases like blood pressure, heart attack, kidney failure, liver failure, and even coronavirus can be dealt with.”

Suman Haripriya, a BJP leader from Assam touted gaumutra (cow urine) and gobar (cow dung) as holding the key to curing coronavirus. He was quoted in March as saying “We all know that cow dung is very helpful. Likewise, when cow urine is sprayed, it purifies an area… I believe something similar could be done with ‘gaumutra’ and ‘gobar’ to cure coronavirus (disease).”

A gaumutra party where attendees took shots of cow urine, which is believed to possess health benefits, was held shortly after this in New Delhi by the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha.

Halfway around the world, Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus recommended drinking vodka, driving tractors and going to saunas could cure the virus towards the end of March. He used the word “psychosis” to describe the pandemic and said that working outdoors in fields will help heal people. He also advised using the sauna several times a week followed by a 100 ml shot of vodka.

“It’s nice watching television: people are working in tractors, no one is talking about the virus… There, the tractor will heal everyone. The fields heal everyone,” he said.

Another perplexing claim was made by Luis Miguel Barbosa Huerta, a state governor in Mexico in March. He drew a correlation between poverty and immunity to the virus. “If you are rich you are at risk, if you are poor, you are not. The poor are immune.”