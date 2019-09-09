From scrapping Article 370 to Triple Talaq Bill to GDP slowdown: The hits and misses of 100 days of Modi 2.0
Updated : September 09, 2019 08:58 AM IST
Even the harshest critics of the Narendra Modi 2.0 government accept that abrogation of Article 370 is a historic move.
The Triple Talaq Bill too is a major move of the Modi 2.0 government in its first 100 days to ensure gender justice.
The "economic mismanagement", as the opposition terms it, has been a real dampener.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more