From resolution against CAA to Indira canteens to cashback on water bills: Here’s what Congress manifesto promises Delhi voters

The Congress on Sunday released its manifesto for Delhi polls, promising to pass a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act if elected to power. In the last column of its manifesto, the party said that it will pass the resolution in the first session of the Delhi Assembly after the elections and will ask the Centre to withdraw the Act.

The manifesto stated: "The CAA brought by the BJP is against the basic spirit of our constitution. By February 21, 2020, INC government will go to the Apex court and challenge the constitutional validity of the CAA under article 131."

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) facilitates citizenship to the Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, and Christian minorities, who had fled persecution from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan before December 2014. After the passage of the Act in Parliament, violence erupted in various parts of the country in which scores of people were killed. A major anti-CAA protest is also going on at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area.

The Congress has been vocal against the CAA ever since it was passed by Parliament. However, the BJP-led Central government has claimed that the CAA was conceptualised by the Manmohan Singh government, and has been brought only on humanitarian ground fulfilling Mahatma Gandhi's wish.

Thalinomics - Indira canteens

"Entirely managed by women staff, INC shall open 100 Indira canteens in Delhi. They will offer fresh and nutritious meals at subsidised rate of Rs 15," stated the Indian National Congress in its manifesto which was released on Sunday.

The manifesto talked at length about issues like Lokpal, job creation, protecting the environment, electricity and water supply.

Speaking to the media, Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra said: "We have launched our 2020 Manifesto. Our manifesto is an inclusive manifesto that reflects the hopes and aspirations of all people of Delhi."

Attacking the Aam Aadmi Party government, Chopra said: "AAP completely demolished the DTC fleet. The Congress will immediately procure 15,000 electric buses and build the necessary infrastructure" adding "all existing depots will be converted to 3 level depots." He also said that "We will now make Delhi India's first electric vehicle city via DEVI- the Delhi Electric Vehicles Initiative."

The manifesto claims to have a solution to Delhi's long standing problem of pollution due to the burning of stubble in Punjab and Haryana. The congress in its manifesto said that it will collaborate with the government of Punjab, and if possible, with UP, Haryana and central government to create a 'Rice stubble to energy fund.' "This fund will be utilised establish rice stubble crushing power plants," said the manifesto.

The manifesto also offered schemes like Paani Bachao Paisa Kamao and Bijli Bachao Paisa Kamao by which a cash back and rebates will be provided to households conserving water and electricity.

The manifesto talked about education saying that the Congress will implement "Right to quality education" and subsidised education so that school children in Delhi are imparted quality education at par with global best practices.

Speaking about the issues pertaining to women, the manifesto said that the INC will provide free education to girls in the government institutions from nursery to PhD. It also said that 181 helpline will be brought back and will be directly monitored by the chief minister's office.

The Congress promised for permanent positions for adhoc safai karamcharis in the manifesto.

It also talked about issues like urban renewal and infrastructure, art and culture, sports, minorities and passing the resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Environment to get 25% budgetary allocation

The Congress released a separate manifesto on Sunday promising to protect the environment. The manifesto consisted of highlights as well as detailed action plans and strategies for combating environment-related issues in Delhi.

The Congress in its environment manifesto said that it will allocate 25 per cent of Delhi's budget every year to fight pollution and protect the environment. "Both immediate mid and long-term solutions would be implemented," said the manifesto.

The environment manifesto entailed a 7-step comprehensive strategy-mobility transition and pollution-free transport infrastructure, clean fuel transition and emission management, dust management and zero waste Delhi, waste restoration, enhancing Delhi's ecology, renewable energy and clean electricity and enforcement, implementation and participation.

In the manifesto the Congress attacked the ruling AAP and BJP. "In ten years of the UPA government, Metro fares were revised only twice. Unfortunately AAP and BJP together doubled the fare between 2017 and 2018," said the Congress.

The Congress claimed it has a solid credible record of delivery. "During the INC'S tenure the Central and state government together ensured that all Delhi Metro work was completed ahead of time," it said, adding "we would ensure that enforcement of the detailed action plan to fight pollution and protect environment happens strictly and in a time-bound manner."