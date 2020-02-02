Politics From resolution against CAA to Indira canteens to cashback on water bills: Here’s what Congress manifesto promises Delhi voters Updated : February 02, 2020 05:12 PM IST The Congress manifesto says it will pass the resolution in the first session of the Delhi Assembly after the elections and will ask the Centre to withdraw the Act. The Congress manifesto talks at length about issues like Lokpal, job creation, protecting the environment, electricity and water supply. The Congress released a separate manifesto on Sunday promising to protect the environment in Delhi.