From RCEP to Kashmir to US-Iran tensions: Here's what S Jaishankar said at the Raisina Dialogue

Updated : January 16, 2020 08:08 AM IST

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India pulled out of the RCEP as the offer made by countries of the bloc did not match the country's expectations.
India has been "prisoner of its past image" and the country must get over it, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said.
Foreign minister S Jaishankar indicated that the Modi government inherited a lot of problems and the effort now has been to not pass on them to future governments.
