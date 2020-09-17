From President Kovind to German chancellor Angela Merkel, birthday wishes pour in as PM Modi turns 70

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 70 on Thursday and wishes poured in for the BJP leader from top dignitaries, including President and Vice President, Union ministers and leaders from across the political divide. The BJP is organising a number of events, mainly aimed at public service, across the country to celebrate Modi's birthday as 'Sewa Divas'.

प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक बधाई और शुभकामनाएं। आपने भारत के जीवन-मूल्यों व लोकतांत्रिक परंपरा में निष्ठा का आदर्श प्रस्तुत किया है। मेरी शुभेच्छा और प्रार्थना है कि ईश्वर आपको सदा स्वस्थ व सानन्द रखे तथा राष्ट्र को आपकी अमूल्य सेवाएं प्राप्त होती रहें। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 17, 2020

"My compliments and prayers that the almighty keeps you healthy and joyous always, and the country keeps getting your valuable services," he said.

Warm birthday greetings to Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Bhai Modi. His enlightened leadership has taken India to newer heights both domestically and internationally. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life. @narendramodi #NarendraModiBirthday pic.twitter.com/oCz6cRRGjm — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) September 17, 2020

Wishing the prime minister, top BJP leaders said India's stature rose on the world stage under his leadership and his life dedicated to the welfare of the nation is an inspiration for them.

In a series of tweets, BJP president JP Nadda wished Modi, saying that under his leadership India moved swiftly on the path of progress and raised its stature at the world stage.

Modi's life is dedicated to nation-building and he is an inspiration for all party workers, Nadda said.

Wishing PM Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 17, 2020

Home Minister Amit Shah said Modi is loved by everyone. The prime minister, he said, connected deprived sections of the society with the mainstream of development.

Shah said Modi has dedicated his entire life for the welfare of the country and is laying the foundation of a strong and self-reliant India.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said India has benefited tremendously from his astute leadership, firm conviction and decisive action.

Greetings and warm wishes to PM Shri @narendramodi on his birthday. India has benefited tremendously from his astute leadership, firm conviction &decisive action. He has been working assiduously towards empowering the poor & marginalised. Praying for his good health and long life — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 17, 2020

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday. Apart from Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, Union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, Giriraj Singh and Nityanand Rai and other NDA leaders in Bihar wished good health and long life to the prime minister.

"Greetings to honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. I wish for his good health and long life," Kumar tweeted in Hindi.

The ruling BJP celebrates Modi's birthday as 'Sewa Diwas' and organises public welfare activities across the country for a week.

Chancellor Angela Merkel wrote to PM @narendramodi, conveying greetings to him on his birthday. pic.twitter.com/2EKOIyVJrY — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 17, 2020

Warm greetings to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on the auspicious occasion of your birthday. I wish you good health and happiness. We will continue working closely together to further strengthen relations between our two countries. — K P Sharma Oli (@kpsharmaoli) September 17, 2020

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin also extended birthday greetings to PM Modi.