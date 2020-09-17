India From President Kovind to German chancellor Angela Merkel, birthday wishes pour in as PM Modi turns 70 Updated : September 17, 2020 03:57 PM IST As the prime minister Narendra Modi turned a year older, prominent BJP leaders on Thursday took to twitter to greet him on this occasion The ruling party celebrates Modi's birthday as 'Sewa Diwas' and organises public welfare activities across the country for a week. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply