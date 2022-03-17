The 2019 South Korean TV series "The Crowned Clown" has a tantalising resemblance with the political situation in Punjab today. The series, set in the Joseon era, centers on a king and his identical clown, who replaces him on the throne for the king to escape assassination. The clown takes the throne and turns out to be incredibly capable and creative. The plot is the same in Punjab.

Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday was sworn in as Chief Minister of Punjab at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in the state's Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar district.

At the mega public event, Mann accepted a huge burden of expectations -- his Aam Aadmi Party swept the Assembly polls, winning 92 of the 117 seats.

In a historic moment, Mann won the Dhuri seat with a margin of 58,206 votes.

His journey from standing in front of a mic and telling jokes to the CM’s seat is only 11 years long. However, the two-time parliamentarian from Sangrur is no stranger to fandom.

Mann tasted popularity at the age of 18 when he released his audio cassette while studying B.Com at the Shaheed Udham Singh Government College, Sunam, Indian Express reported.

He later shot to prominence with his long-running television shows Jugnu Kehnda Hai and Jugnu Mast Mast. Mann is famous for his social and political satire. In 2008, he became the undisputed king of comedy when he competed in the Great Indian Laughter Challenge on Star Plus. Mann has also acted in the movie “Main Maa Punjab Dee” which won the National Award.

Son of the soil

At the peak of his career as a comedian, Mann joined the People’s Party of Punjab, founded by Manpreet Singh Badal, nephew of Akali patriarch Parkash S Badal. In 2012, Mann took his first shot at the elections, contesting against former CM Rajinder Kaur Bhattal from Lehra (Sangrur) for the People’s Party of Punjab.

Later, when Badal merged his party with the Congress, Mann accepted the invitation of AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal. In 2014, Mann contested from the Sangrur LS seat against Akali leader SS Dhindsa and won by a record margin of over 2 lakh votes.

Mann remained with the AAP and became the most visible face in the 2017 Assembly polls in Punjab. He resigned from his post of party president in 2018 after Kejriwal apologised to Akali leader Bikram S Majithia, whom Mann often lampooned, in a defamation case. However, he was reappointed as the state chief by AAP a year later.

In 2019, Mann won the general elections by 1,11,111 votes and became the party’s only MP from Punjab.

"He is the son of the soil who defied two Modi waves (2014 and 2019) and stood by the party when his peers defected," Moneycontrol quoted a leader as saying.

Mann has established a strong connection with the people of Punjab through his NGO Lok Lehar Foundation. The non-profit helps children with physical deformities from groundwater pollution along Punjab’s border.

'In high spirits'

Although Mann was immensely popular in the state, some BJP leaders alleged that Mann appeared to deliver speeches in Parliament in an inebriated state, saying he was often “in high spirits”. Mann’s drunken trysts earned him the moniker of Pegwant Mann.