Ahead of Congress' three-day Chintan Shivir, party leader Ajay Maken talked about 'big changes' in the organisation. Maken mentioned about 'one family, one ticket' and no leader to hold a post for more than five years in the party.

Maken said any person who is holding a post for five years should have to step down, and there should be a cooling period of at least three years for that person to come back on the same post.

He also mentioned that panel members unanimously backed the proposal of 'one family, one ticket'. "There's almost complete unanimity among panel members on the proposal to ensure that party leaders don't give tickets to their kin or relatives without any work in the party. At least five years of prior work in the party will be required," Maken said.

Top Congress leaders will suggest solutions and clear the party's stance on key issues -- polarisation, Centre-state ties, forming of alliances and attempts at bringing in "uniformity", especially in the Northeast, that are confronting the country and the party, reports said.

The Congress is unlikely to discuss the leadership issue at the 'Chintan Shivir', reports said, even as several leaders are likely to push for Rahul Gandhi to retake the reins of the party.

The Congress is holding the Chintan Shivir from May 13 to 15 after a gap of almost nine years after a series of electoral defeats and internal challenges. The party is in power on its own in just two states and has less than 100 members in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Breaking away from convention, the Chintan Shivir will state time-bound initiation and accomplishing of structural changes in the organisation at all levels -- national, state, district and block.