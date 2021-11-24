From cryptocurrency to repealing farms laws: List of Bills to be introduced in Winter Session of Parliament

The Narendra Modi government is all set to table 26 new bills, including three ordinances, in the Winter Session of Parliament, scheduled to start on November 29. According to the legislative agenda released on Tuesday, the Parliament will debate and vote on 26 bills that intend to repeal the three farm laws, regulate cryptocurrencies, and protect women and children. The Winter Session will continue for 20 working days till December 23.

Cryptocurrency bill

The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021, that will be tabled in Parliament seeks to set up a framework for digital currency and "prohibit all private cryptocurrencies in India, however, it allows for certain exceptions to promote the underlying technology and its uses".

The Bill comes amid rising concerns about trading platforms luring investors with misleading claims through non-transparent advertising.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met officials from various ministries and the RBI earlier this month on the issue of cryptocurrency. It followed a Parliamentary panel discussion on crypto finance which concluded that regulation was required for cryptocurrencies even though it could not be stopped.

Bill to repeal farm laws

The government will bring a Bill to withdraw three farm laws in the upcoming Parliament session. The three bills are Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance, Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on November 19 announced that the government will repeal the laws in the interest of farmers who have been agitating since last year.

Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021

The Bill aims to amend the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Acts, 1970 and 1980, that will help to privatise two public sector banks. The move also requires incidental amendments to be made to the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.

Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Another important bill to be tabled in Parliament is the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021. The Bill seeks to amend the Act to separate the National Pension System Trust from Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority, which was announced in the Budget 2020-21. According to NDTV, after the amendment of the PFRDA Act, the functions, powers and duties of NPS Trust may come under a charitable Trust or the Companies Act, which now lies under the PFRDA (National Pension System Trust) Regulations 2015.

Three ordinances

The Winter Session will consider three ordinances including the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021. Once passed, this bill will replace an ordinance amending the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

The Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2021 Ordinance will be introduced to amend the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946.

The third ordinance is the Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021, that seeks to amend the Central Vigilance Commission Act, 2003.

Other bills

Some of the other Bills that will be introduced in Parliament in this Winter Session are:

Insolvency and Bankruptcy (Second Amendment) Bill, 2021

The Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2021

The Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The Cantonment Bill, 2021

Inter-Services Organizations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2021.

The Indian Antarctica Bill, 2021

The Emigration Bill, 2021

The Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021

The Indian Maritime Fisheries Bill

The National Dental Commission Bill

The Metro Rail (Construction, Operation and Maintenance) Bill.

The National Nursing Midwifery Commission Bill, 2021

The High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021.

The Mediation Bill, 2021

The National Transport University Bill

The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill

The Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill.