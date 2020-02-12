Politics
From attempt to murder to rape, about 50% newly-elected Delhi MLAs have serious criminal cases, says report
Updated : February 12, 2020 05:49 PM IST
Delhi assembly election 2020: 43 MLAs face criminal cases, of whom 37 have declared serious charges including those related to rape, attempt to murder and crime against women, according to a study.
Thirteen of the 37 MLAs have declared cases related to crimes against women. Of the 13, one has declared cases related to rape, it reveals.
In the previous assembly, 24 MLAs had declared criminal cases against themselves.