#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

From Article 370 to mob lynchings: Here are the main highlights from RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's Dussehra speech

Updated : October 08, 2019 02:01 PM IST

Here are the main highlights from RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s Dussehra speech at Nagpur today
Dussehra holds a special importance for sarsanghchalaks as the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was founded on this day in 1925.
From Article 370 to mob lynchings: Here are the main highlights from RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's Dussehra speech
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

No Tata Nano production in first 9 months of 2019, just 1 unit sold

No Tata Nano production in first 9 months of 2019, just 1 unit sold

Over 1600% returns! This stock has turned Rs 1 lakh into Rs 17 lakh in just 5 years

Over 1600% returns! This stock has turned Rs 1 lakh into Rs 17 lakh in just 5 years

Top ELSS mutual fund schemes in terms of 1-year performance

Top ELSS mutual fund schemes in terms of 1-year performance

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV