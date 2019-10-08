From Article 370 to mob lynchings: Here are the main highlights from RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's Dussehra speech

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat shared his views on a host of political, economic and societal issues in his annual Dussehra address to Swayamsevaks in Nagpur on Tuesday. Dussehra holds a special importance for sarsanghchalaks as the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was founded on this day in 1925.

Here are the main highlights from RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s Dussehra speech at Nagpur today:

Election mandate: These (Lok Sabha) elections attracted the attention of the whole world. The timely and systematic conduct of the elections in Bharat, a country of continental proportion brimming with diversity, was the prime cause of attraction for the world... The society by electing the new government with an increased number of seats has endorsed its past performance and expressed a lot of expectations for the future.

Article 370: The move of the re-elected regime to nullify Article 370 has once again proved that it has the courage to fulfil those expectations and respect people’s sentiments and wishes in the interest of the country. By skilfully garnering the support of other parties in both houses, with strong logic and plea in consonance with public sentiment the work was accomplished, for which the members of the ruling party, including the Prime Minister and Home Minister, and other political parties who upheld the public sentiments in Parliament deserve congratulations. This effort will come to fruition only when justice denied under the influence of Article 370 is restored, injustices occurred are brought to an end.

Chandrayaan: Although the mission did not attain full success as expected, achieving so much in the first attempt itself is a feat not accomplished so far by the entire world. Due to this daring mission of our scientists, the world's admiration for our country's intellectual genius and scientific prowess and commitment to realise the goals through hard work has increased.

Lynchings: It must be accepted that these tendencies of violence have somehow or the other crossed the limits of the law and order and wreaked havoc by eroding the mutual relations in the society. The Sangh has never supported the people who were involved in such incidents and it stands against each and every such incident. Swayamsevaks are working in this direction so that such incidents do not take place. But by branding such incidents by the words like ‘lynching’, denoting the traditions which were alien to Bharat and belong elsewhere, efforts are underway to defame our country and the entire Hindu society and create fear among the so-called minority communities. We have to understand that such a conspiracy is also being hatched.

Economy: Slowing down of the world economy has left its impacts everywhere. Many countries including Bharat have to suffer the resultant of the ongoing global trade war between the US and China. The government has taken many initiatives to tide over the situation in the last one-and-a-half months. This gives a definite indication of the government's sensitivity towards people's interests and its prompt and pro-active attitude. We will definitely come out of this cycle of so called recession.

Swadeshi: Forgetting the Swadeshi consciousness, while seeking answers to the pressures of the situation, will also lead to loss. We have to take steps to formulate our own economic vision, policy and system that instil in us capacity to create more and more employment with least consumption of energy that is beneficial for the environment, make us self-reliant in every respect, and create and expand trade relations with the world on the basis of our strength and terms.

Education: We need a relevant, logical, truthful, dutiful education system, based on an approach on the basis of love towards the whole universe and compassionate outlook towards all living beings, which gives comprehensive knowledge and pride about our language (Swa Bhasha), our attire (Swa Bhoosha), and our culture (Swa Sanskriti). We feel the need for a radical transformation from curriculum to teachers’ training. This cannot be achieved through mere structural changes.