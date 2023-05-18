Shivakumar's journey in electoral politics began in 1985 when he contested as a Congress candidate for the Sathanur constituency for the first time. Shivakumar won with a huge margin from the Kanakapura constituency in the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has reached a formula for breaking the impasse over the next Karnataka Chief Minister after hectic meetings in Delhi till late on Wednesday night. According to reports, Siddaramaiah will be named as the next Chief Minister of Karnataka and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar will be the deputy CM.

The names for the top posts in Karnataka were finalised after a meeting which was attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress General Secretaries KC Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala along with two senior leaders from the state, Deccan Herald reported.

KPCC president DK Shivakumar has convened a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party in Bengaluru on Thursday evening, the report added.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on May 20.

DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah are considered as the main architects of the landslide victory of the Congress in the Karnataka Assembly election in which the party won 135 of the total 224 seats.

The KPCC president’s rise in Karnataka politics has been phenomenal. As he is set to become the next deputy CM of Karnataka, here’s a look at the political journey of DK Shivakumar.

Who is DK Shivakumar?

Doddalahalli Kempegowda Shivakumar, popularly known as DK Shivakumar, is a prominent figure in Karnataka politics. Born on May 15, 1962, he has carved a niche for himself in Karnataka politics.

Shivakumar hails from Kanakapura, Karnataka, and belongs to the Vokkaliga community. He is an eight-time Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) having won elections since 1989. He has also served as a minister on multiple occasions.

Shivakumar's journey in electoral politics began in 1985 when he contested as a Congress candidate for the Sathanur constituency for the first time. Despite facing the formidable HD Deve Gowda from the Janata Party, he fought valiantly, albeit falling short by a narrow margin. Undeterred, Shivakumar again contested as an independent candidate in the 1987 elections and emerged victorious from the seat. He became an MLA for the first time at the age of 27.

In 1989, Shivakumar encountered a political conspiracy within the Congress Party when he was denied a ticket to contest the elections after being elected as a member of the Bengaluru Rural Zilla Panchayat. However, he did not let this setback dampen his spirit. His political acumen became evident when he played a crucial role in S Bangarappa becoming the Chief Minister in 1991. Shivakumar was appointed as the Minister of State for Prisons and Home Guards. He held the portfolio from 1991 to 1992.

Shivakumar's influence and strategic abilities came to the fore again in 1999 when he played a pivotal role in convincing S M Krishna to contest for a Rajya Sabha seat. With his full support, Krishna emerged victorious. In 2002, Shivakumar assumed the responsibility of the Urban Development Ministry and later became the Chairman of the Karnataka State Town Planning Board.

Throughout his career, Shivakumar has consistently earned the trust and support of his constituents. He won the Assembly elections in 2004, representing Sathanur, and in 2013, he was re-elected from the same constituency. During his tenure from 2013 to 2018, he held the position of Minister of Energy in the government led by Siddaramaiah. In the 2018 State Elections, Shivakumar emerged victorious from Kanakapura and served as the Minister of Irrigation and Medical Education.

Shivakumar won with a huge margin from the Kanakapura constituency in the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023.

Shivakumar's accomplishments extend beyond his political positions. He played a vital role in establishing the Rajiv Gandhi Yuva Shakthi Sanghatan, empowering young individuals to engage in rural development and social work.

Known for his dedication to infrastructure development, Shivakumar played a significant role in planning and executing various projects in Karnataka. He was instrumental in the construction of underpasses and flyovers, including the notable KR Market flyover. Furthermore, during his tenure as the Minister of Energy from 2013 to 2018, Shivakumar initiated the establishment of India's largest solar power plant in Pavagada, Tumkur.