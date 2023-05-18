Shivakumar's journey in electoral politics began in 1985 when he contested as a Congress candidate for the Sathanur constituency for the first time. Shivakumar won with a huge margin from the Kanakapura constituency in the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has reached a formula for breaking the impasse over the next Karnataka Chief Minister after hectic meetings in Delhi till late on Wednesday night. According to reports, Siddaramaiah will be named as the next Chief Minister of Karnataka and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar will be the deputy CM.

The names for the top posts in Karnataka were finalised after a meeting which was attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress General Secretaries KC Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala along with two senior leaders from the state, Deccan Herald reported.

KPCC president DK Shivakumar has convened a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party in Bengaluru on Thursday evening, the report added.