Would it be Donald Trump or Joe Biden ruling the world's strongest country, we would come to know in a day, but the exciting thing about the US presidential elections is the unusual ways in which the winners are predicted.

More than 99 million early votes have been cast so far. Additionally, about 28.2 million mail ballots are yet to be returned to polling authorities. As a result, over 100 million votes would have been cast and recorded even before Election Day.

The US Presidential elections are keenly watched across the globe and several predictors give an insight into what will happen going ahead.

Also read: US Presidential Elections 2020: For the winner, much transition work ahead

Unusual things such as Halloween masks, first lady cookie recipes, coffee cups, and measuring the candidates' heights have been used earlier for the prediction of who will win on Election Day.

Many of these methods have an exciting record of predicting accurately in several presidential elections.

Historian Allan Lichtman, an American University professor, has correctly predicted most of the elections since 1984 has said that rather than debates, rallies, or endorsements, things like charisma, economy, social unrest, and scandals are among the best predictors. He is of the view that according to the present situation, Joe would be the next president.

Also read: Explainer: From 1800, a lesson in delayed US Election results

Halloween masks sales have long been used as indicators of a candidate's popularity. The masks of former presidents such as Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama all outsold their opponents.

In the 2016 elections, the masks of Trump were more popular than that of Hilary Clinton's. This year also, according to reports, Trump masks are more famous.

Animals are also in line to predict the US president. ChrisChris, the election predicting squirrel, of North Charleston, S.C. is said to have made its prediction about the US president.

ChrisChris’s deceased father, Gnocchi, had correctly predicted the last three presidential races. This time, ChrisChris has predicted a win for president Trump. It ate seven nuts from a bowl with Trump's name on it and three from Biden's bowl, making Trump the winner, WCBD News had reported.

Then there are the political cookies at Lochel’s Bakery in Hatboro, Pennsylvania which has accurately predicted the winner for the past three elections.

Lochel’s bakery tells Fox News that the shop's Trump-themed cookies are "vastly" outselling its Biden-themed cookies by a margin of almost 6 to 1, with some customers driving from neighboring states in order to get their hands on the treats.

Further, political pundits have also weighed on the candidate's height as an indication of winning. A study by political scientists at Texas Tech University found that Americans are more likely to vote for taller presidential candidates. According to the study, Trump has a fair chance to win as he is taller than Biden.