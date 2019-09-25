Business

Free electricity up to 200 units for tenants in Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal

Updated : September 25, 2019 03:06 PM IST

Announcing the 'Mukhyamantri Kirayedar Bijli Meter Yojna', Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said till now, tenants were not able to avail the Delhi government's power subsidy scheme under which there is no charge for the electricity consumption of up to 200 units.