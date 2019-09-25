Business
Free electricity up to 200 units for tenants in Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal
Updated : September 25, 2019 03:06 PM IST
Announcing the 'Mukhyamantri Kirayedar Bijli Meter Yojna', Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said till now, tenants were not able to avail the Delhi government's power subsidy scheme under which there is no charge for the electricity consumption of up to 200 units.
Under the new scheme, tenant will have to submit rent agreement or rent receipt and proof of address of the residence where they are residing.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more