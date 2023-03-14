Free electricity in Madhya Pradesh, Arvind Kejriwal announces AAP poll campaign launch

People in Madhya Pradesh will get free electricity if AAP is given chance, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said at a Bhopal rally on Tuesday.

People in Madhya Pradesh will get free electricity if AAP is given chance, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said at a Bhopal rally on Tuesday.

Kejriwal also announced free education and healthcare for all if his party came to power in the upcoming assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh.

The AAP leader said his party's government regularise services of employees and end corruption in the state.

“Just give me an opportunity to bring a change to serve you. I will provide free power in Madhya Pradesh like Delhi and Punjab,” he said at a meeting at Dussehra Maidan in BHEL .

He highlighted the performance of AAP governments in Delhi and Punjab and urged people to vote the party to power in Madhya Pradesh, where elections are due later this year.

Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's move to shoo away coronavirus by banging plates and spoons, Kejriwal said it was necessary for a prime minister to be educated so as to understand the importance of education for the development of the country.

If the Prime Minister was educated, he would not have seen which party Manish Sisodia belonged to, but would have made him the nation's education minister and said 'Go Manish Sisodia, go and fix 10 lakh schools', Kejriwal said, hitting out at the PM over the arrest of Sisodia in the alleged Delhi liquor case.

Kejriwal is accompanied by his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann.

BJP is currently in power in the state with Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the Chief Minister.

Also read: