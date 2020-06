US broadcaster Fox News created an uproar on Friday when it aired a graphic evaluating the performance of the stock market through the prism of incidents of violence against blacks.

The broadcaster has since apologised. But the timing of the graphic, amid the ongoing protest in the wake George Floyd’s killing, has caused consternation in the United States.

In the segment, a Fox News anchor says that there is a "disconnect between what investors focus on and what happens across the rest of the country".

According to the Fox News’ graphic, the S&P 500 index was up 2.9 percent after King’s assassination, while it gained 1.2 percent each after the Rodney King case acquittal and Brown’s killing.

The biggest surge was seen after Floyd’s death, with the index gaining 3.4 percent.

While the report does not seem to suggest that the incidents of violence against blacks cause an uptick in the stock market, the message -- that markets do not care about such incidents -- appeared insensitive to many, coming as it does in the wake of widespread protests against the George Floyd killing.

Fox News sits on the right wing of the political spectrum and is known to be an ardent supporter of the Donald Trump administration. The American president, in return, has often urged his supporters to watch the channel, and continuously broadcasts his particular fondness for the programme “Fox & Friends” to his nearly 82 million Twitter followers.

The coronavirus pandemic has ravaged the American economy, with reports of steadily increasing unemployment figures. A poor economy would hamper Trump’s chances of re-election in the November elections.

Remarkably, when the latest jobs number released, Trump on Friday claimed that it was a “great day” for the deceased Floyd.

“Hopefully George is looking down right now and saying, ‘There’s a great thing that’s happening for our country,’” Trump said while announcing the May employment report. “This is a great day for him, it’s a great day for everybody,” Trump continued. “This is a great, great day in terms of equality.”

I built the greatest economy in the World, the best the U.S. has ever had. I am doing it again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2020

The importance of a robust economy ahead of an election is not lost on any American. As one of Trump’s predecessors in the White House claimed, “It's the economy, stupid!”