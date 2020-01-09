Four of the world’s fastest growing cities in Kerala

Malappuram district in Kerala has emerged as the fastest growing city in the world, according to a United Nations report.

Apart from Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kollam from Kerala feature in the top ten, according to the 2019 UN Population Division report. Thrissur ranks in 13th to take Kerala’s representation in the list to four.

Surat in Gujarat and Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu feature in the top 30 to make it six Indian cities in the list.

Malappuram is expected to grow at 44.1 percent between 2015 and 2020 to occupy the top spot on the list, which took into account cities with a minimum population of 1 million in 2015 for the report.

Kerala’s domination of the list is interesting because of the state having achieved sub-replacement level fertility rate—a total fertility rate (TFR) that indicates each subsequent generation will be less populous than the preceding one in a given region.

According to the 2011 census, Kerala recorded a decadal population growth of 4.6 percent, significantly lower than the national average of 17.6 percent.