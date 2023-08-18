Four-member CPI-M delegation to three-day visit to Manipur

A four-member delegation headed by CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury are visiting Manipur from August 18 to 20. Besides Yechury, the delegation will also comprise Central Committee members Jitendra Chaudhury (Secretary, Tripura State Committee), Suprakash Talukdar (Secretary, Assam State Committee) and Deblina Hembram.

Apart from strife-torn areas, the delegation will also visit relief camps at Churachandpur, Moirang and Imphal. The delegation will also meet Governor Anusuiya Uikey in Imphal and civil society organisations, the statement said.

CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said, "We are going to express solidarity with the people of Manipur and tell them India is with you. Manipur CM should be sacked. We will do whatever is necessary to restore peace. The situation in the state is dangerous and it is necessary to control it for the unity of the country."

In Manipur, ethnic clashes broke out on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

In a fresh round of violence, mutilated bodies of three youths were found following heavy gunfire at Kuki Thowai village in Ukhrul district on Friday, officials said. Sounds of heavy gunfire were heard from the village, which falls under Litan police station, early in the morning, they said.

Officials said the bodies of the three youths aged between 24 years and 35 years were found after police carried out a thorough search in the surrounding villages and forest areas.

