Politics
Four Indian cities in the world’s worst traffic-choked list
Updated : January 29, 2020 01:18 PM IST
Bengaluru is the world’s most traffic-congested city. Mumbai, Pune and New Delhi ranked in TomTom’s Traffic Index of the top 10 cities in the world with the worst traffic.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more