Four Indian cities in the world’s worst traffic-choked list

Four Indian cities have the unwelcome distinction of hosting the world’s worst traffic, said a new report.

Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune and New Delhi are ranked in the 2019 edition of TomTom’s Traffic Index of the world’s most traffic-congested cities. Bengaluru has the worst traffic in the world while the other three Indian cities are ranked in the top 10 list of traffic-chocked cities.

The report, which the Dutch navigation and mapping company released on Tuesday, ranks cities by the average time added to a trip. TomTom index also includes details on when congestion is heaviest and lightest, how highways compare with surface streets, and how much time drivers wasted waiting for other drivers to get out of their way.