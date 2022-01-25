Former Union Minister RPN Singh resigns from Congress; may join BJP

Congress leader and former Union Minister RPN Singh on Tuesday resigned from the party. He has tendered his resignation to the Party president Sonia Gandhi.

There is a buzz that he is all set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party. The development comes ahead of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

Singh is also the in-charge of Jharkhand affairs of the party, where the party is in power along with the JMM. "Today, at a time, we are celebrating the formation of our great Republic, I begin a new chapter in my political journey. Jai Hind," Singh tweeted.

Today, at a time, we are celebrating the formation of our great Republic, I begin a new chapter in my political journey. Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/O4jWyL0YDC — RPN Singh (@SinghRPN) January 25, 2022

In a letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, he said, "I hereby tender my resignation from the primary membership of the Congress party with immediate effect.

"I thank you for providing me an opportunity to serve the nation, the people and the party," he said.

Sources said he was upset with the party leadership over his close associates being denied party tickets in Uttar Pradesh. Singh is a former MP from Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh and has served as Union Minister of State for Home Affairs. He hails from Padrauna and is a scion of the royal family.

Earlier, senior leaders Jitin Prasada, Jyotiraditya Scindia had left Congress to join the saffron party.

More details are awaited