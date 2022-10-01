Ram Nath Kovind Birthday: A look at the political career of the former president

By CNBCTV18.com

Former President Ram Nath Kovind was born on October 1, 1945, at Paraunkh village, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. During his student days, Kovind fought for the rights of weaker sections such as the scheduled castes and scheduled tribes. He graduated in law and commerce from Kanpur University and moved to Delhi to prepare for the Indian civil services examination.

After facing failure in the first two attempts, Kovind cleared the UPSC exam. As he was selected for allied services, he did not join the civil service and started working as an advocate, Indian Express reported.

On his birthday, here’s a look at his political journey

Life as an advocate

Till 1993, Kovind practised at the Delhi High Court and Supreme Court. From 1977 to 1979, he served as the central government advocate in the Delhi High Court. In the Supreme Court, Kovind was the central government standing counsel from 1980 to 1993. In 1978, Kovind was selected as the Advocate-on-Record of the Supreme Court.

Political career

Kovind, who has been associated with the RSS, served as the general secretary of the Akhil Bharatiya Koli Samaj in Kanpur and the national president of the BJP Scheduled Caste Morcha. He joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 1991 and was elected as a member of the Rajya Sabha three years later in 1994 and again in 2006.

During his stint, he served on various committees such as the Parliamentary Committee on Welfare of Scheduled Castes/Tribes, Parliamentary Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment, Parliamentary Committee on Law and Justice, Parliamentary Committee on Petroleum and Natural Gas, Parliamentary Committee on Home Affairs, and Chairman of Rajya Sabha House Committee, The Hindu reported.

In 2002, Kovind represented India at the United Nations and delivered a speech before the United Nations General Assembly. In 2015, he was appointed as the Governor of Bihar.