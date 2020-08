Pranab Mukherjee, former President of India, on Monday said he tested positive for coronavirus after he visited a hospital for a separate procedure. He requested people who came in contact with him in the last week to take COVID tests.

"On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today," he tweeted minutes ago.

On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19. #CitizenMukherjee — Pranab Mukherjee (@CitiznMukherjee) August 10, 2020

A number of prominent names have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last few weeks including home minister Amit Shah, Karnataka CM B. S. Yediyurappa, former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi and the Bachchans excluding Jaya Bachchan.

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 22-lakh mark on Monday with 62,064 new cases, while the death toll climbed to 44,386 with 1,007 more fatalities. This is the fourth consecutive day that the COVID cases have increased by more than 60,000.

The recoveries surged to 15,35,743 with a record 54,859 more people recuperating in the past 24 hours, taking the recovery rate to 69.33 percent.