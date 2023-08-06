Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's party alleges that authorities are denying them access to him

Toshakhana is known as the repository where the gifts received by Pakistani government officials during their foreign visits are kept. Khan has been alleged of hiding the details of the presents that were given to him during his tenure as the PM. The details of the gifts have to be given to the Cabinet Division, which Khan failed to do and has hence faced this disqualification by the ECP.

Imprisoned former Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf party on Sunday accused authorities of denying his legal team access to the leader to get his signatures on essential documents for court purposes.

Khan, 70, was arrested from his Zaman Park home in Lahore on Saturday shortly after an Islamabad trial court found him guilty of corrupt practices in the Toshakhana corruption case and sentenced him to three-year imprisonment.

Khan, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf: party, is lodged in the Attock Jail after being sentenced for concealing the sale of state gifts. The case was adjudicated by a sessions court in Islamabad.

The trial court has disqualified Khan from politics for five years. The former Pakistan cricket team captain is dealing with more than 150 cases lodged against him since he was dethroned from power in April 2022. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had filed the Toshakhana corruption case against him. In addition to the jail sentence, the court has also penalised him for a sum of Rs 1 lakh.

What is the Toshakhana corruption case?

Toshakhana is known as the repository where the gifts received by Pakistani government officials during their foreign visits are kept. Khan has been alleged of hiding the details of the presents that were given to him during his tenure as the PM. The details of the gifts have to be given to the Cabinet Division, which Khan failed to do and has hence faced this disqualification by the ECP.

(With PTI inputs)