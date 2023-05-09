Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested: Events leading to turmoil

At a time when Pakistan’s economy is under stress with low foreign reserves and high inflation, it’s yet to be seen if the latest political tumult could arrest the turmoil in the country, or add to chaos.

Imran Khan, former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief, has been arrested in Islamabad. Protests have already begun in parts of Pakistan. Since his removal from power in April 2022, Khan had been calling for early polls. He survived an assassination attempt in November and escaped arrest early this year. (Image: Shutterstock)

FULL NAME: Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi | Born in Lahore, Punjab (October 5, 1952) | EDUCATION: Royal Grammar School Worcester in England and Keble College, Oxford. (Image: Shutterstock)

CRICKET: Considered one of Cricket’s greatest ever all-rounders | Imran Khan was Pak cricket captain from 1982 to his retirement in 1992. (Image Twitter.com)

ODI MATCHES: Debut: 1974 Against England | Last: 1992 Against England. (Image Twitter.com)

TEST MATCHES: Debut: 1971 Against England | Last: 1992 Against Sri Lanka. (Image Twitter.com)

POLITICS: 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan | Founded Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in 1996, and serves as its chairman. | Runs for the seat of National Assembly of Pakistan in general election 1997, from two constituencies (Loses) | Runs for a National Assembly seat again in 2002 (Wins). (Image: Shutterstock)

2011: Huge crowds at his public rallies in Lahore and Karachi draw attention. Emerges as one of the challengers to top politicians in the country. | Becomes Prime Minister of Pakistan in 2018. (Image: Shutterstock)

PAK GENERAL ELECTIONS 2018: Imran Khan contested General Assembly polls from Bannu, Islamabad, Mianwali, Lahore, and Karachi East. (Won All Five Seats) | PTI emerged as the single largest party in the 272-member National Assembly with 116 seats. (Image: Shutterstock)

A TURBULENT YEAR: 2022 APRIL - Imran Khan was removed from power after a no-confidence vote in Parliament. Starts campaigning for early elections. (Image: Shutterstock)

AUGUST: Charged under Pakistan’s anti-terrorism act for making threats against state officials after a provocative speech in Islamabad. (Image: Shutterstock)

NOVEMBER: Suffered bullet injuries on his leg after an assassination attempt in Wazirabad while he was leading a long march calling for snap polls. (Image: AP)

2023 MARCH: Two separate arrest warrants were issued against Khan. Escapes as party supporters gather outside his residence to prevent his arrest. (Image: Shutterstock)

MAY: He was appearing in court on charges of corruption in the Al- Qadir Trust case | Protests begin in many cities. Section 144 was imposed in Islamabad. | There are over 120 cases registered against Khan in various courts in Pakistan. (Image: AP)