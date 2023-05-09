English
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested: Events leading to turmoil

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested: Events leading to turmoil

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested: Events leading to turmoil
By CNBCTV18.com May 9, 2023 10:21:22 PM IST (Published)

At a time when Pakistan’s economy is under stress with low foreign reserves and high inflation, it’s yet to be seen if the latest political tumult could arrest the turmoil in the country, or add to chaos.

Imran Khan, former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief, has been arrested in Islamabad. Protests have already begun in parts of Pakistan. Since his removal from power in April 2022, Khan had been calling for early polls. He survived an assassination attempt in November and escaped arrest early this year. (Image: Shutterstock)

At a time when Pakistan’s economy is under stress with low foreign reserves and high inflation, it’s yet to be seen if the latest political tumult could arrest the turmoil in the country, or add to chaos. (Image: Shutterstock)
FULL NAME: Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi | Born in Lahore, Punjab (October 5, 1952) | EDUCATION: Royal Grammar School Worcester in England and Keble College, Oxford. (Image: Shutterstock)
