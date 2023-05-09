Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested: Events leading to turmoil

At a time when Pakistan’s economy is under stress with low foreign reserves and high inflation, it’s yet to be seen if the latest political tumult could arrest the turmoil in the country, or add to chaos.

Imran Khan, former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief, has been arrested in Islamabad. Protests have already begun in parts of Pakistan. Since his removal from power in April 2022, Khan had been calling for early polls. He survived an assassination attempt in November and escaped arrest early this year. (Image: Shutterstock) Imran Khan, former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief, has been arrested in Islamabad. Protests have already begun in parts of Pakistan. Since his removal from power in April 2022, Khan had been calling for early polls. He survived an assassination attempt in November and escaped arrest early this year. (Image: Shutterstock)

