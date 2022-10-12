Former non-Gandhi Congress presidents who were embroiled in controversy

By CNBCTV18.COM

The Congress is poised to elect a non-Gandhi for the first time in 25 years as its president in the October 17 election. In the fray are two Congress parliamentarians — the diplomat-turned-politician Shashi Tharoor (66) and the veteran Mallikarjun Kharge (80).

Rahul Gandhi, who was the president of the Congress between 2017 and 2019, resigned from the post following the party’s dismal performance in the 2019 general election. His mother Sonia Gandhi stepped in as the interim president, a post she holds till date.

However, Sonia Gandhi, who was the longest-serving party president from 1998 to 2019, has been reluctant to return to the post due to her health. With her son Rahul Gandhi also not too keen, a non-Gandhi member of the party will be considered for the post.

Another reason to front a non-Gandhi member as the party chief is to counter criticism of the Gandhi family’s stranglehold over the party.

For a long, the Congress party has been criticised for being a Nehru-Gandhi family fiefdom. In the 137 years of its existence, the Congress party has been headed by a member of the Nehru-Gandhi family for over 50 years. Six members of the family -- Motilal Nehru, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi – have served as the Congress party president, The Diplomat reported.

Since the independence of the country, other members have also led the party. However, some of them have been embroiled in controversy. One of the landmark departures from the family leadership came in 1991 after the then Congress president Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated while campaigning for his return to power. His wife, Sonia Gandhi, had then refused to join politics despite pressures from Congress loyalists. It was then that a minority Congress government led by PV Narasimha Rao came to power. The following year, Rao was elected as the Congress president. He was the first person outside of the Nehru-Gandhi family to finish the full five-year term as prime minister. However, he was voted out in 1996.

Here’s a look at some of the controversies surrounding the non-Gandhi presidents of Congress.

PV Narsimha Rao

It was Pranab Mukherjee who had suggested PV Narasimha Rao’s name to chair the Congress Working Committee meeting in the absence of the Congress president. Even though he was not a member of the CWC, Rao’s non-controversial nature made him readily acceptable to all groups as the chairperson of the meeting. When Sonia Gandhi refused to lead the party, Rao was accepted as the AICC chief.

However, later several issues led to problems between Sonia Gandhi and Rao. Apart from his alleged unwillingness to stop the Babri Masjid demolition and admiration for BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Rao had challenged the Delhi High Court judgment that quashed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Bofors case against Rajiv Gandhi.

After Rao died in 2014, his body was not allowed to be placed at the Congress headquarters in Delhi for party members to pay their last respects. It was only 10 years after his death and after the BJP came to power that a memorial in Rao’s name was built in Delhi.

In 2020, when the Congress allowed its Telangana unit to celebrate Rao’s birth centenary, Sonia Gandhi praised Rao’s leadership skills and honoured his contributions, India Today reported.

Sitaram Kesri

Sitaram Kesri rose to power after the unceremonious exit of PV Narasimha Rao in 1996. Although Kesri had won the Congress presidential elections against Sharad Pawar and Rajesh Pilot, the polls were considered a farce within the party. He remained the leader of the party between 1996 and 1998 when two Janata Dal leaders -- HD Deve Gowda and IK Gujral – were elected as Prime Ministers of the country.

In 1997, Sonia Gandhi entered politics and announced that she would campaign for the 1998 Lok Sabha polls. After the BJP was elected to power, Kesri, who was seen as keeping the Congress coterie out, was replaced in a mute coup on March 14, 1998.

Kesri was reportedly confined to a place and his nameplate outside his room at 24 Akbar Road Congress headquarters was replaced with a computer printout naming Sonia Gandhi as Congress president, News18 reported.

At a poll rally in Chhattisgarh in 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country knew that Kesri, a Dalit leader, was “locked in a bathroom and then, thrown out of the office and on the footpath to facilitate the entry of Sonia Gandhi as the new party chief", PTI reported.

Two other Congress presidents, who were initially loyalists, parted ways with the party later.

Jagjivan Ram

Jagjivan Ram was Congress President in 1970-71. Following the Emergency, Jagjivan Ram quit the Congress and joined the Janata Party. He served as the Deputy Prime Minister when Morarji Desai was the PM. Commonly regarded as Babuji, Jagjivan Ram later formed his own party, naming it Congress (J). He remained an MP until his death.

Devakanta Barua

Another non-Gandhian Congress president Devakanta Barua, who led the party from 1975 to 1977, parted ways with the party and joined Congress (Urs), which was later named Indian Congress (Socialist).