Politics
Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kailash Joshi passes away
Updated : November 24, 2019 03:16 PM IST
The ninth Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Joshi was in office for six months from June 1977 to January 1978.
He was MLA for eight terms and also served as a member of both the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha
