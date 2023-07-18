Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy dies at 79

Oommen Chand had not been keeping well for quite some time and was staying in Bengaluru for treatment at a health facility.

Former Kerala Chief Minister and Congress leader Oommen Chandy died in Bengaluru early Tuesday. He was 79. His death was announced by his son, Chandy Oommen, in a Facebook post. "Appa has passed away", his son wrote on his Facebook page, without elaborating.

Chandy, who had not been keeping well for quite some time, had been staying in Bengaluru for treatment at a health facility. He was undergoing treatment for cancer in Bengaluru, news agency ANI reported.

Meanwhile, two days of official mourning was announced in the wake of Chandy's death. Therefore, it was declared that Kerala will remain shut on Tuesday and Wednesday. Also, all government offices and educational institutions including professional colleges will remain closed on Tuesday, Mint reported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled Oommen Chandy's death, while saying , "We have lost a humble and dedicated leader who devoted his life to public service and worked towards the progress of Kerala".

Expressing grief, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, "We were elected to the Legislative Assembly in the same year. It was at the same stage that we came to the political fore through student life."

He said Oommen Chandy was a capable administrator and a person who was closely involved in people's lives. "We led public life at the same time and it is extremely difficult to bid him farewell," Vijayan said.

Kerala Congress president K Sudhakaran also extended his condolences. He tweeted: "The tale of the king who triumphed over the world with the power of ‘love’ finds its poignant end. Today, I am deeply saddened by the loss of a legend, @Oommen_Chandy. He touched the lives of countless individuals, and his legacy will forever resonate within our souls. RIP!"

Chandy had served as the chief minister of Kerala twice.