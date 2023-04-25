Former Karnataka Minister D B Inamdar passes away

The former minister, who was 74, was suffering from multi-organ failure. He was admitted to a private hospital after suffering severe pneumonia last month and succumbed to his illness today.
Former Karnataka Minister and Congress leader D B Inamdar passed away on Tuesday in a private hospital in Bengaluru, family sources said.
Danappagouda Basanagouda Inamdar entered politics in 1983 as a member of the Janata Party after the demise of his father B D Inamdar. The five time MLA represented the Kittur constituency in Belagavi several times. He was elected to the Assembly twice on the party ticket.
He joined the Congress in 1991 and won the Assembly elections thrice.
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and former Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah were among those who condoled the death of the senior politician.
"Let the God give strength to his supporters and family to withstand the pain of his bereavement," CM Basavaraj Bommai said.
