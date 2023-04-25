Breaking News
Market ends off day's high dragged by financials
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepolitics NewsFormer Karnataka Minister D B Inamdar passes away

Former Karnataka Minister D B Inamdar passes away

Former Karnataka Minister D B Inamdar passes away
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 25, 2023 3:40:16 PM IST (Published)

The former minister, who was 74, was suffering from multi-organ failure. He was admitted to a private hospital after suffering severe pneumonia last month and succumbed to his illness today. 

Former Karnataka Minister and Congress leader D B Inamdar passed away on Tuesday in a private hospital in Bengaluru, family sources said.

Recommended Articles

View All
What is the Factories (Amendment) Act withheld by Tamil Nadu

What is the Factories (Amendment) Act withheld by Tamil Nadu

Apr 25, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

WTO ruling on India's IT Agreement — key implications of this adverse verdict in a taxman's view

WTO ruling on India's IT Agreement — key implications of this adverse verdict in a taxman's view

Apr 25, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

World Malaria Day: A preventable disease, but here's why the elimination remains a challenge

World Malaria Day: A preventable disease, but here's why the elimination remains a challenge

Apr 24, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

New US Ambassador to India — Eric Garcetti to pave the way for a stronger partnership

New US Ambassador to India — Eric Garcetti to pave the way for a stronger partnership

Apr 24, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read


The former minister, who was 74, was suffering from multi-organ failure. He was admitted to a private hospital after suffering severe pneumonia last month and succumbed to his illness today.
Danappagouda Basanagouda Inamdar entered politics in 1983 as a member of the Janata Party after the demise of his father B D Inamdar. The five time MLA represented the Kittur constituency in Belagavi several times. He was elected to the Assembly twice on the party ticket.
Also Read: BJP Vs Congress | Who has the upper hand in Karnataka election 2023
He joined the Congress in 1991 and won the Assembly elections thrice.
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and former Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah were among those who condoled the death of the senior politician.
"Let the God give strength to his supporters and family to withstand the pain of his bereavement," CM Basavaraj Bommai said.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

CongressJanata PartyKarnataka
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X